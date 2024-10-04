ADVERTISEMENT

Over 16,000 complaints received at LSGD adalats disposed of: M.B. Rajesh

Published - October 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 16,767 out of the 17,799 complaints received at the seventeen Local Self- Government department’s (LSGD) adalats held across the State have been disposed of, Minister for Local Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that 92% of the complaints were settled in favour of the complainant. The decisions taken on 14,095 complaints have been already implemented.

He said that monitoring cells to ensure prompt action on the complaints are functioning effectively. Orders have been issued to dispose of all complaints and implement the required actions by October 15. Issues faced by the general public due to technical reasons were addressed at the adalats. However, no illegality was regularised, said Mr. Rajesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US