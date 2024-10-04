GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 16,000 complaints received at LSGD adalats disposed of: M.B. Rajesh

Published - October 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 16,767 out of the 17,799 complaints received at the seventeen Local Self- Government department’s (LSGD) adalats held across the State have been disposed of, Minister for Local Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said that 92% of the complaints were settled in favour of the complainant. The decisions taken on 14,095 complaints have been already implemented.

He said that monitoring cells to ensure prompt action on the complaints are functioning effectively. Orders have been issued to dispose of all complaints and implement the required actions by October 15. Issues faced by the general public due to technical reasons were addressed at the adalats. However, no illegality was regularised, said Mr. Rajesh.

