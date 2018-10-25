Over 150 arrested for joining protests against entry of women of all ages entering Sabarimala

One hundred and fifty two persons have been arrested from different parts of Kerala in connection with the recent protests at Nilackal, Pampa, Erumeli and Pathanamthitta.
They took part in the Ayyappa devotees’ protests against the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to Sabarimala.
According to Pathanamthitta district police chief, T. Narayanan, the arrests were made on the basis of 59 cases registered at the police stations in Pathanamthitta.
