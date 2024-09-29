Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Ernakulam since September 1

Ernakulam has reported around 1,400 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever since September 1.

Three persons died of the disease over the past one month. The loss of lives reported over the past five weeks include a 37-year-old woman from Fort Kochi and a 19-year-old and 18-year-old natives of Maradu and Kizhekkapuram in North Paravur respectively. The district has recorded an average of 50 cases a day since September 1.

The maximum number of confirmed and suspected cases was reported on September 12 (86). Thirty-two confirmed cases were reported on that day, while the number of suspected cases was 54, according to official data available with the Department of Health.

The areas that reported confirmed cases on September 12 include Angamaly, Binanipuram, Chalikkavattom, Chellanam, Chengamanad, Cheranelloor, Edappally, Edathala, Fort Kochi, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Mulanthuruthy, Pandapilly, Punnekkad, Thammanam, Thiruvaniyoor, Vadavucode, and Mattanchery.

As many as 40 confirmed cases were reported on September 25. The areas that reported the highest number of cases included Aluva, Arakkunnam, Ayyampilly, Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Edathala, Ezhikkara, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor-3, Koonnamavu, Kothamangalam, Kunnukara, Kuthapady, Maradu, North Paravur, Palissery, Pampakuda, Piravom, Poothotta, Thammanam, Thevara, Thrikkakara, Varapuzha, Vazhakulam, Vengola, Vengoor, and Vennala.

Except for September 15, 16, and 22, the total number of confirmed and suspected cases remained above 20 daily. An average of 66 cases were reported daily in the first week of September.

