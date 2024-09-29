ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,400 dengue cases reported in Ernakulam since September 1

Published - September 29, 2024 01:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has reported around 1,400 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever since September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons died of the disease over the past one month. The loss of lives reported over the past five weeks include a 37-year-old woman from Fort Kochi and a 19-year-old and 18-year-old natives of Maradu and Kizhekkapuram in North Paravur respectively. The district has recorded an average of 50 cases a day since September 1.

The maximum number of confirmed and suspected cases was reported on September 12 (86). Thirty-two confirmed cases were reported on that day, while the number of suspected cases was 54, according to official data available with the Department of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The areas that reported confirmed cases on September 12 include Angamaly, Binanipuram, Chalikkavattom, Chellanam, Chengamanad, Cheranelloor, Edappally, Edathala, Fort Kochi, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Mulanthuruthy, Pandapilly, Punnekkad, Thammanam, Thiruvaniyoor, Vadavucode, and Mattanchery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 40 confirmed cases were reported on September 25. The areas that reported the highest number of cases included Aluva, Arakkunnam, Ayyampilly, Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Edathala, Ezhikkara, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor-3, Koonnamavu, Kothamangalam, Kunnukara, Kuthapady, Maradu, North Paravur, Palissery, Pampakuda, Piravom, Poothotta, Thammanam, Thevara, Thrikkakara, Varapuzha, Vazhakulam, Vengola, Vengoor, and Vennala.

Except for September 15, 16, and 22, the total number of confirmed and suspected cases remained above 20 daily. An average of 66 cases were reported daily in the first week of September.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US