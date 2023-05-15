Over 1.23 lakh students to appear for KEAM entrance examination

May 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 1,23,623 students are set to appear for the KEAM 2023 entrance examinations for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the State on Wednesday. The examination will be held across 336 examination centres including one each in Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the centralised examination for the courses. Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., while Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those seeking admission to only pharmacy courses will have to appear for Paper 1 alone, while engineering aspirants will have to write both papers.

According to official statistics from the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), 59,853 candidates have registered for admissions to engineering courses alone. As many as 26,683 candidates have sought admissions solely to the pharmacy course. A total of 37,087 others will appear for the entrance examination to seek eligibility for both engineering and pharmacy courses.

Schools that function under the General Education department have been chosen as examination centres. Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest numbers of both candidates (15,706) and examination centres (43). As many as 411 students will appear for the examination from Dubai.

Identification documents

Candidates will have to bring their admit cards and identification documents such as driving licence, passport, PAN card, voter ID, photo-affixed hall ticket, certificate issued by the head of the institution in which the candidate has completed Class 12, or by a gazetted officer. The admit cards can be downloaded by the website of the CEE.

Admissions to government, cost-sharing, private self-financing engineering and pharmacy colleges will be conducted on the basis of the rank-lists prepared by the CEE.