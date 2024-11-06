 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 12,000 dengue cases reported in Ernakulam since January

Sources include illegal waste dumping sites, vacant plots, and mosquito-breeding grounds like discarded containers, used tyres, and pots

Published - November 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has reported a total of around 12,000 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever since January 2024.

Eighteen persons had died from the disease over the past 10 months. Out of 12,000 cases, over 7,700 were suspected, while around 4,300 were confirmed, according to official estimates.

The spike in cases was reported mostly in several divisions under the Kochi Corporation, as well as Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, and the Edathala, Choornikkara, and Keezhmad panchayats. Sources include illegal waste dumping sites, vacant plots, and mosquito-breeding grounds like discarded containers, used tyres, and pots.

The district recorded 325 confirmed cases of leptospirosis from January onwards, with around 250 suspected cases. Nineteen deaths owing to the disease were reported from January to October.

Around 490 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A were reported over the past 10 months, with nearly 680 suspected cases. The district recorded five deaths from H1N1 influenza, with over 700 suspected cases. Since January, there have been 227 cases of hepatitis B and 65 cases of hepatitis C, along with over 100 reported cases of malaria.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / disease / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.