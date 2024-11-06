Over 12,000 dengue cases reported in Ernakulam since January

Ernakulam has reported a total of around 12,000 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever since January 2024.

Eighteen persons had died from the disease over the past 10 months. Out of 12,000 cases, over 7,700 were suspected, while around 4,300 were confirmed, according to official estimates.

The spike in cases was reported mostly in several divisions under the Kochi Corporation, as well as Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, and the Edathala, Choornikkara, and Keezhmad panchayats. Sources include illegal waste dumping sites, vacant plots, and mosquito-breeding grounds like discarded containers, used tyres, and pots.

The district recorded 325 confirmed cases of leptospirosis from January onwards, with around 250 suspected cases. Nineteen deaths owing to the disease were reported from January to October.

Around 490 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A were reported over the past 10 months, with nearly 680 suspected cases. The district recorded five deaths from H1N1 influenza, with over 700 suspected cases. Since January, there have been 227 cases of hepatitis B and 65 cases of hepatitis C, along with over 100 reported cases of malaria.