Over 1,100 buildings violate fire-safety norms

The fire breakout at the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram that kept an entire city on tenterhooks for a few days recently may not be an exception but the norm, as the initial findings of a Statewide inspection being carried out by the Fire and Safety Department indicate that the entire State might be sitting on a powder keg, going by the flagrant violations of fire safety norms by building owners.

Out of 1,582 buildings of various categories examined by the department till Tuesday, 1,103 buildings were found to be in violation of fire-safety norms of one kind or the other.

“We have reported 505 buildings to the local bodies concerned while 201 buildings with graver violations have been reported to the District Collectors concerned with a recommendation to take action invoking the Disaster Management Act,” R. Prasad, Director (Technical), Fire and Safety Department, told The Hindu.

Kollam and Kannur topped the list in terms of the number of buildings found in violation of various provisions of the National Building Code and fire safety norms, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 150 buildings, Kozhikode with 140, and Ernakulam with 88 buildings. These numbers and positions may vary by the time the inspection ends by March 15.

Categories

Residential, educational, institutional, assembly (like auditoriums and cinema halls), business, mercantile, industrial, storage, and hazardous category buildings are being covered under the inspection. At 423, mercantile buildings were found to be the biggest violators, followed by 288 residential buildings, 96 assembly-category buildings, 88 institutional, and 64 industry-category buildings.

Ernakulam has the most number of violators, at 62, in the residential category followed by Kozhikode with 50 and Thiruvananthapuram with 48 buildings.