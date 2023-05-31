ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10,000 employees retire from service

May 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A little over 10,000 government employees retired from service on Wednesday in the State.

The number represents around half of the total employees who would retire this year. The Pay Revision Commission had estimated that a total of 21,083 employees would retire in 2023.

The government’s commitment on terminal benefits for those who retired on Wednesday would come to approximately ₹1,500 crore. They would be issued promptly as was done in previous years, according to the Finance department.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal also had indicated that the government was not likely to face a problem financially in fulfilling this commitment.

The large number of retirements in May-end is the result of the earlier practice where the date of birth was ‘adjusted’ for the purpose of school admissions.

According to the Pay Revision Commission report on Administrative Efficiency, Social Accountability, People-Friendliness and Gender Sensitivity, an estimated 21,604 employees would retire in 2024, and 22,185 in 2025. As many as 23,424 employees would retire in 2026 and 23,714 in 2027.

