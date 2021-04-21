Over 1,000 cases in Alappuzha

Collector imposes more restrictions in district

The district registered 1,000 plus COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as 1,172 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. Seven persons who came from other States and one from abroad were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, 487 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 7,116.

More curbs

The district administration has imposed more restrictions aimed at tackling the spread of the pandemic. In the view of the rising cases, assembly of more than five people in public places has been banned in Pandanad, Nooranad and Thanneermukkom grama panchayats.

District Collector A. Alexander issued an order banning all kinds of summer camps. All sports activities in turfs and playgrounds have been banned. Tourists from abroad and other States arriving in Alappuzha for backwater cruises should produce COVID-19 negative certificate after a RT-PCR test taken not more than 48 hours prior to their visit to the district.

Those without the negative certificate would not be allowed to enter houseboat terminals.