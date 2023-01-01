ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 sovereigns of gold stolen from house at Kunnamkulam

January 01, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In a daylight robbery, more than 100 sovereigns of gold was stolen from a house near the Kunnamkulam town on Sunday. Theft occurred at the house of Devi, an administrative officer at the Kunnamkulam Branch of LIC, at Sasthri Nagar. It is suspected that the thief entered the house when Devi went to a relative’s house at Thalikkulam by 10 a.m. When she returned by 3 p.m., she found the almirahs remaining open and things lying scattered. The thief gained entry through a door on the first floor. The gold was stored in the almirah on the first floor. She was staying alone in the house. Services of fingerprint experts and dog squad have been pressed into action. A pair of jeans and gloves, suspected to be that of the thief, was found in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US