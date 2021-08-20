Over 100 products on sale at Kudumbashree fete

Thiruvananthapuram

20 August 2021 00:30 IST

Available online till Aug. 31, 101 type pickles on sale at Venjaramoodu

The district Kudumbashree mission has made available more than 100 products for the Kudumbashree’s online shopping fete Onam Utsav.

Nearly 15 Kudumbashree units in Thiruvananthapuram district are supplying these products for the shopping fete that will conclude on August 31.

Advertising

Advertising

These include handicrafts, cake, pickles (veg and non-veg), jam, squash, masala curry powder, honey, personal care products, household products, sanitary napkins, and payasam mix. More products are being added.

Free home delivery will be available through India Post on orders above ₹100.

More than 800 products from across the 14 districts are available on the Kudumbashree online portal www.kudum bashreebazaar.com at up to 40% discount

The products will be shipped from the Kudumbashree market near SMV school here rather than by the units.

Onam fair

A Kudumbashree Onam fair as part of the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme is also under way in Vamanapuram block

The fair will go on near the Venjaramoodu Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus-stand till August 20.

A highlight of the fair is 101 different types of pickles to be had here. The pickle offering under the name ‘Vamanapuram pickles’ is by microenterprises in the block. ‘Vamanapuram pickles’ will be available in the market even after the fair concludes.