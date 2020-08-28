Over 100 pregnant women seek treatment for COVID-19

KANNUR

The number of COVID-19 positive pregnant women seeking treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital has crossed 100.

So far, 107 pregnant women have sought treatment. Thirty-nine patients have already given birth, and nine of them had caesarean section.

That the hospital has been able to successfully treat pregnant women has garnered attention, despite several doctors and other staff getting infected.

The treatment for pregnant women is offered by an expert team led by Dr. S. Ajith, head of obstetrics and gynaecology department, and Dr. M.T.P. Mohammad, head of paediatric department.