Kerala

Over 10 lakh children joined public schools in six years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a file photo
Staff Reporter KANNUR July 28, 2022 13:46 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 13:46 IST

Inaugurating the new building complexes at Anjarakandi Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 10.5 lakh children have joined public schools in the last six years.

Mr. Vijayan added that Kerala ranks first in public education in evaluations done by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and NITI Aayog.

Also read: KITE, BSNL tie up for 100 Mbps broadband for Kerala schools

Revamping public education

At the inaugurated higher secondary school, classrooms, kitchen, dining room, and the garden block with modern facilities were constructed with the help of the social responsibility fund of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Many students migrating to govt. schools

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Vijayan said that the public education sector, which has now earned a good reputation, was deteriorated at one point, and about five lakh children had dropped out of public schools. He reminded that the Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign was launched by the government in 2016 to counter this problem, and that the government is striving to make Kerala a major hub of higher education.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya presided over the function and BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director K.K. Ajith Kumar presented awards. Anjarakandy grama panchayat president K.P. Lohitakshan was present at the function.

