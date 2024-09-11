GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

Published - September 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport foiled three separate attempts to smuggle in gold and seized over 1 kg of gold valued at over ₹70 lakh on Wednesday.

A woman passenger was intercepted at the exit gate on her arrival from Jeddah based on profiling, and in the ensuing examination, eight gold bangles and two gold chains weighing 361.57 grams valued at ₹24.68 lakh were seized.

In another case, a gold chain weighing 151.45 grams and valued at ₹10.34 lakh was seized from another passenger on his arrival from Kuwait.

In yet another incident, a man-woman duo was intercepted at the exit gate following which two gold chains, six bangles, a pair of gold anklets and a gold ring weighing 500.87 grams and valued at ₹34.20 lakh were seized. Further investigation is on.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.