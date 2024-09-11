Over 1 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport foiled three separate attempts to smuggle in gold and seized over 1 kg of gold valued at over ₹70 lakh on Wednesday.

A woman passenger was intercepted at the exit gate on her arrival from Jeddah based on profiling, and in the ensuing examination, eight gold bangles and two gold chains weighing 361.57 grams valued at ₹24.68 lakh were seized.

In another case, a gold chain weighing 151.45 grams and valued at ₹10.34 lakh was seized from another passenger on his arrival from Kuwait.

In yet another incident, a man-woman duo was intercepted at the exit gate following which two gold chains, six bangles, a pair of gold anklets and a gold ring weighing 500.87 grams and valued at ₹34.20 lakh were seized. Further investigation is on.