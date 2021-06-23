Over 1 crore receive vaccine first dose

Thiruvananthapuram

23 June 2021 22:31 IST

26,89,731 people in State inoculated with both doses

The State has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over one crore people — 1,00,69,673 —, an official statement issued by Health Minister Veena George here has said.

With 26,89,731 persons also receiving the second vaccine dose, a total of 1,27,59,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered by the State so far, it said. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts emerged on top, having administered 12,33,315 and 11,95,303 first dose vaccines respectively.

The Health Minister congratulated the Health Department teams for achieving these milestones with zero wastage of vaccine. More women received the vaccine in the State than men. While 51,99,069 women received the vaccine, the number of men who were vaccinated was 48,68,860.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the vaccines administered, 1,16,41,451 doses were of Covishield and 11,17,931 doses of Covaxin.

Age-wise

Between the ages of 18-44 years, 22,68,228 people have received the vaccine while 37,94,936 people who received the vaccine were between 45 and 60 years. Among senior citizens, 39,93,967 people have been vaccinated.

The State had received a total of 1,24,01,800 doses. It is thanks to the expertise, training, and experience of the nursing staff in the health system that the State could fully utilise the vaccines and administer it with zero wastage, managing to deliver excess doses out of the total stock received.

The State had set a target of administering two to 2.5 lakh vaccines daily and had formulated an action plan and within a short time, this goal could be achieved.

On Monday, 2.62 lakh doses and on Tuesday, 2.30 lakh doses were delivered. The State would augment the pace of vaccine administration as it receives more stock.