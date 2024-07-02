GIFT a SubscriptionGift
O.V. Vijayan Literary Awards given away

Published - July 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran writer Vaisakhan giving away O.V. Vijayan Literary Award to K.P. Ramanunni at Thasrak, near Palakkad, on Tuesday.

The O.V. Vijayan Literary Awards were given to writers K.P. Ramanunni, V. Shinilal, Jinsha Ganga, and Harikrishnan Thachadan at a function held at Thasrak near here on Tuesday. The function marked the celebrations of O.V. Vijayan’s 95th birthday.

While Ramanunni won the award for short story, Shinilal won it for novel. Ganga won the award for the young writer. Harikrishnan won the special jury mention.

Inaugurating the function, writer Vaisakhan warned that any society would lose its identity when it fails to understand its language. He said that Keralites should love their mother-tongue more intensely, and should take care to impart Malayalam language to their children.

Malayalam writer Benyamin garlanding the statue of O.V. Vijayan at Thasrak in Palakkad on Tuesday, as part of the 95th birth anniversary celebration of writer and cartoonist O.V. Vijayan. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

O.V. Vijayan memorial committee chairman T.K. Narayanadas presided over the function. District panchayat president K. Binumol, member M. Padmini, Kodumbu panchayat member K. Anita, writers Jyotibhai Pariyadath, M. Sivakumar, P.R. Jayaseelan, Raghunathan Parali, and Manoj Veettikkad spoke.

Writer Benyamin inaugurated the O.V. Vijayan commemorative function. S. Sharadakutty delivered the memorial speech. G.S. Pradeep, R. Rajagopal, Madhupal, O.V. Usha, Asha Menon, P.A. Vasudevan, and T.K. Sankaranarayanan addressed different seminar sessions.

