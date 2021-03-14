O.V. Vijayan awards to be given away today

T. Padmanabhan, Subhash Chandran and Amal Raj to receive awards

The latest edition of the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Literary Awards will be given away on Sunday at a function to be held at O.V. Vijayan Memorial at Thasrak near here.

Writers T. Padmanabhan, Subhash Chandran and Amal Raj have won last year’s awards instituted by the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Committee.

T. Padmanabhan won the award for the best stories, Subhash Chandran for the best novel, and Amal Raj for the best young story writer.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan will inaugurate the function. He will give away the award for the best novel to Mr. Subhash Chandran.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi secretary K.P. Mohan will give away the award for the best story to Mr. Padmanabhan. Both awards will consist of a plaque, a citation and a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Writer Mundoor Sethumadhavan will give away the award for the best young writer’s story to Mr. Amal Raj. The award will consist of a plaque, a citation and a cash prize of ₹10,000.

O.V. Vijayan Memorial Committee chairman T.K. Narayanadas will preside over the function.

A jury comprising T.K. Sankaranarayanan, P.R. Jayaseelan, T.K. Narayanadas and T.R. Ajayan chose Mr. Padmanabhan for the best story award considering his books titled Maraya and Ente Moonnamathe Novel.

A jury comprising Asha Menon, C.P. Chitrabhanu, Raghunathan Parali and E. Jayachandran chose Mr. Subhash Chandran’s Samudra Sila for the best novel award.

A jury comprising Mohandas Sreekrishnapuram, Rajesh Menon and Jyothibai Pariyadath selected Amal Raj’s Nagu Saguva Hadiyali for the best story by a young writer.

An unpublished single story by writers below 40 years of age was considered for this award.