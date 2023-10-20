ADVERTISEMENT

O.V. Vijayan award for writer P.F. Mathews

October 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - KOCHI

O.V. Vijayan Sahitya Puraskaram for the short story collection Muzhakkam

The Hindu Bureau

Writer P.F. Mathews | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Noted writer P. F. Mathews has won the 10th O.V. Vijayan Sahitya Puraskaram for his short story collection Muzhakkam.

The award, instituted by Hyderabad-based Naveena Samskarika Kala Kendram (NSKK) in 2011, consists of a cash prize of ₹50,001, citation and memento. It will be presented to Mr. Mathews at a function to be held on the NSKK school campus in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023, according to the organisers.

The jury led by writer-critic Thomas Mathew observed that Muzhakkam maps varied human emotions through an exceptional writing style.

