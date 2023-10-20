HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

O.V. Vijayan award for writer P.F. Mathews

O.V. Vijayan Sahitya Puraskaram for the short story collection Muzhakkam

October 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Writer P.F. Mathews

Writer P.F. Mathews | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Noted writer P. F. Mathews has won the 10th O.V. Vijayan Sahitya Puraskaram for his short story collection Muzhakkam.

The award, instituted by Hyderabad-based Naveena Samskarika Kala Kendram (NSKK) in 2011, consists of a cash prize of ₹50,001, citation and memento. It will be presented to Mr. Mathews at a function to be held on the NSKK school campus in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023, according to the organisers.

The jury led by writer-critic Thomas Mathew observed that Muzhakkam maps varied human emotions through an exceptional writing style.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam literature / books and literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.