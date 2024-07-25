Outreach to promote workspace for differently abled persons at Technopark

Calling for a major shift in the perception of making workplaces inclusive, Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair has exhorted IT firms to explore the possibility of employing differently abled people as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and make their workspaces more conducive to people with disabilities.

Speaking after inaugurating Unified Voices, a cultural event organised by the Different Art Centre (DAC) of Magic Planet at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, he said promoting social inclusion of people with disabilities can generate immense goodwill and drive businesses for companies.

‘Different dimension’

“Companies in Technopark are doing quite a lot of CSR activities that are more related to product-based activities, while some are service-based activities. Employment of persons with disabilities (PwD) would be a different dimension of CSR activity and could be seriously thought about,” the CEO suggested.

Mr. Nair said if the companies are able to absorb one person with disability into the organisation, it could work miracles. “We can balance our fast-paced professional lives with the social inclusion of PwDs in companies. It might take a little tweaking of job profiles and working hours for them, as well as efforts to reduce physical and mental barriers in the organisation. The results will be immense, and in the long run, will empower our organisational culture,” the CEO said.

Gopinath Muthukad, executive director of DAC, was present. The event showcased the talents of differently abled children in dance, music, magic, painting, and mimicry.

A special exhibition titled ‘Products by Charisma,’ displaying artworks, crafts, and other creative output by the parents of differently abled individuals, was also part of the programme.