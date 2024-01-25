Outreach programme for tax awareness held

January 25, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Income Tax (IT) department, TDS wing, Thiruvananthapuram, conducted an outreach programme for tax awareness and financial literacy at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vellayambalam, on Wednesday.

This is the third school where such a programme was conducted. Last week, the programme was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, and Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Neyyattinkara.

The children were given awareness of the importance of tax for nation building. A video message in this regard by YouTuber Shazam was shown. Board games/puzzle incorporating tax issues were given to the children for playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was conducted by K.J. Joseph, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, and Anil G. Nair, income tax officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.