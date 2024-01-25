ADVERTISEMENT

Outreach programme for tax awareness held

January 25, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax (IT) department, TDS wing, Thiruvananthapuram, conducted an outreach programme for tax awareness and financial literacy at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vellayambalam, on Wednesday.

This is the third school where such a programme was conducted. Last week, the programme was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, and Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Neyyattinkara.

The children were given awareness of the importance of tax for nation building. A video message in this regard by YouTuber Shazam was shown. Board games/puzzle incorporating tax issues were given to the children for playing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was conducted by K.J. Joseph, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, and Anil G. Nair, income tax officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US