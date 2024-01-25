GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Outreach programme for tax awareness held

January 25, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax (IT) department, TDS wing, Thiruvananthapuram, conducted an outreach programme for tax awareness and financial literacy at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vellayambalam, on Wednesday.

This is the third school where such a programme was conducted. Last week, the programme was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, and Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Neyyattinkara.

The children were given awareness of the importance of tax for nation building. A video message in this regard by YouTuber Shazam was shown. Board games/puzzle incorporating tax issues were given to the children for playing.

The programme was conducted by K.J. Joseph, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, and Anil G. Nair, income tax officer.

