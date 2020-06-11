Outrage in Kerala after two COVID-19 patients end lives

With the twin deaths in its COVID-19 ward on Wednesday sparking outrage, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, has decided to step up the monitoring of patients admitted to the ward.

Patients in COVID-19 observation will be shifted to a ward which will be under the watchful eye of the hospital security staff, the hospital authorities said. Following the death of two male patients aged 33 and 38 — both suspected suicides — Health Minister K. K. Shylaja issued strict instructions to the hospital authorities on Thursday to streamline the monitoring mechanism.

The new measures will enable hospital staff to pay more attention to patients who exhibit signs of emotional distress and alcohol addiction. Patients in this ward will be under round-the-clock surveillance of the security officer.

The District Congress Committee staged a march to the residence of the Health Minister alleging lapses on the part of the Government. The police also clashed with Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists who staged protest marches to the Secretariat.