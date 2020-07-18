Outpatient wing for Konni Medical College Hospital in August

Konni is gearing up to make the outpatient wing of the proposed Government Medical College Hospital functional within a month.

Finishing touches on the medical college complex are fast progressing so as to facilitate the opening of the hospital outpatient (OP) wing in August, K.U. Janeeshkumar, MLA, told The Hindu. An official meeting convened by Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramla Beevi in Thiruvananthapurm on Friday had decided to open the offices of the college Principal and superintendent in the newly constructed administrative block this month itself, he added.

He said the DME had recommended immediate approval for 68 new posts for opening the OP wing.

The meeting had also decided to appoint health-care professionals at the OP through the National Health Mission.

Necessary steps would be taken to obtain conditional environment clearance for the complex. The government would move the Medical Council of India (MCI) seeking clearance for admitting the first batch of MBBS students at the medical college in 2021.

Admission to students

As per MCI guidelines, a 300-bed hospital should first start functioning for giving admission to 50 medical students.

HLL Infratech Services Ltd. is the architect and consultant for the medical college complex coming up in the verdant settings of Perinjottackal, bordering the forests in Konni. The Bengaluru-based Nagarjuna Construction Company has undertaken the project work.

The work on the five-storey complex, the 300-bed hospital, and the college building has been completed.

The medical college complex situated on 50 acres has got a plinth area of 3.2 lakh sq ft and the construction cost is estimated at ₹143.2 crore.

Mr. Janeeshkumar said another 200-bed hospital block would be attached to the medical college complex in the second phase.

The government had to construct staff quarters, students’ hostel, library, etc., and hence HLL Infratech was made a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for preparing a master plan for the proposed medical college, the MLA said.