Outline of Lok Sabha poll narrative emerging in Kozhikode

March 06, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

A broad outline of the campaign narrative for the Lok Sabha polls is slowly emerging in Kozhikode district though the United Democratic Front (UDF) is yet to officially announce its candidates.

In Kozhikode constituency, the UDF is highlighting the development works taken up by M.K. Raghavan, its incumbent MP, who is expected to seek another term in office. Mr. Raghavan’s week-long ‘Janahridaya Yathra’, which started on March 1, is criss-crossing various Assembly seats in the constituency. A political meeting is scheduled for March 9, on the day of its culmination, where the UDF’s official campaign is likely to be launched.

The Congress-led alliance is focusing on political violence and the involvement of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers in the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T.P. Chandrasekharan in the Vadakara seat. K. Muraleedharan, MP, who is also set to be fielded as the UDF candidate, has not officially started his campaign in the constituency. But, he is actively participating in various events there.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), meanwhile, has been way ahead of others in the campaign in both Kozhikode and in Vadakara. Its candidates Elamaram Kareem and K.K. Shailaja have been meeting various sections of people and holding sessions in the Assembly constituencies within the segment. On Wednesday, Mr. Kareem met Jnanpith-winning writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his residence at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode. The LDF has been posing questions about Mr. Raghavan’s participation in debates on issues of national importance in the Lok Sabha. Mr. Kareem, currently an MP in the Rajya Sabha, is also accusing the Congress of pursuing a ‘soft Hindutva’ agenda citing the party’s ambivalent and unclear stand on major issues.

He is also attending political conventions organised by pro-Left trade unions in a bid to ensure the support of the working class population. Ms. Shailaja, Mattannur MLA, is seeking a new development paradigm for Vadakara, claiming that UDF MPs, who have been representing the seat since 2009, have failed to meet the expectations of the people. She is also seen to be focusing on her experience as a former Health Minister to drive home the point that she is capable of addressing their concerns as a team leader.

M.T. Ramesh and C.R. Praful Krishnan, BJP leaders and candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Kozhikode and Vadakara respectively, are depending on the development works taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past decade to seek votes for their party. They are also saying that the LDF government has been “rebranding” a number of Centrally-sponsored schemes as State projects and showcasing them as State projects before the people. They contend that, if elected, they will be able to meet the voters’ aspirations in a better way as they are going to be part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.

