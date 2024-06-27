Ousted Kerala CPI(M) leader Manu Thomas alleges threat from Akash Thillankeri on Facebook

Manu Thomas, recently ousted from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM] Kannur district committee in Kerala, has alleged that he has received a threat on Facebook from Akash Thillankeri, an accused in several criminal cases.

Akash’s post apparently warned Mr. Thomas that it “would not take long to silence dissent against the party” and that the media would not offer protection.

“It does not take a lot of time to understand that nothing can be shouted out against the party and the media and those with him will not be able to protect him,” the post allegedly said.

The threat from Akash came immediately after Mr. Thomas publicly alleged that CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan and other party leaders were colluding with “quotation and gold smuggling gangs.”

Allegations and counterclaims

Mr. Jayarajan, on Facebook on June 26, denied the allegations, stating that the party “would not support false claims” and urged Mr. Thomas to withdraw his accusations. Mr. Jayarajan also criticised Mr. Thomas for allegedly failing to adhere to instructions to avoid business ventures after becoming a party district committee member, while accusing the media of “celebrating” his downfall.

In a strongly worded Facebook response, Mr. Thomas accused Mr. Jayarajan of repeatedly causing crises within the party.

Mr. Thomas described his situation as “pathetic” and challenged him to a public debate. He also called for transparency regarding the creation of area secretaries for quarry owners, the formation of factions within the party, and “the businesses built using his son and quotation gangs.”

CPI(M) displeased with Jayarajan’s post

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) leadership expressed dissatisfaction with Mr. Jayarajan’s Facebook post, which was deemed inappropriate and untimely. Party leaders believe the post has exacerbated the situation, especially after CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan had already held a press conference to address the matter officially.

The leadership feels that such posts undermine the party’s efforts to handle “internal disputes discreetly and professionally.”