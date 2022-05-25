Our goal is pothole-free roads: PWD Minister

Development of National Highway from Thalappadi to Kanyakumari passing through the State will be completed soon, PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was inaugurating on Wednesday the reconstruction of the Anchalummoodu-Peruman-Kannankadu kadavu road. “Land acquisition for National Highway is being completed on time. The pace of road development is expedited by holding weekly and monthly meetings along with assessments in the presence of Chief Minister. The target is to complete it by 2025,” said the Minister.

Mr. Riyas added that the work of hill and coastal highways and Thiruvananthapuram outer ring road project were progressing. “All roads are built to last for a long period of time. Information is published on a regular basis to ensure transparency and grievance redressal. Maintenance of roads is also ensured and our goal is pothole-free roads,” he said.

Peruman-Munroe Thuruthu bridge in the district was being constructed spending ₹42.52 crore sanctioned by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “The department has also taken measures to complete Ashtamudi Biodiversity Circuit. For the first time in the State, the construction of 10 railway overbridges is being carried out at the same time. The main objective ahead is level crossing free roads,” added Mr. Riyas.

M. Mukesh, MLA, presided over the function. While district panchayat vice president Sumalal, member B. Jayanthi, Panayam panchayat president Dr. K. Rajasekharan, block panchayat members, political leaders, and officials from Public Works Department, were present on the occasion.