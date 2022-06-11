Ottappalam SHOs receive award

State Police Chief Anil Kant (second from left) giving away the certificate of recognition to the present and past station house officers of the Ottappalam police station at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Officers of the Ottappalam police station on Friday received the Central government’s honour of being the best police station in Kerala.

State Police Chief Anil Kant gave away the certificate of recognition to current station house officer (SHO) V. Baburajan and last year’s SHOs M. Sujit and Jayesh Balan at a function at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham also attended the function.

The Ottappalam station was chosen as the best in the State on the basis of its performance in 2021. Mr. Sujit headed the station from 2019 to February 2021. Mr. Balan was the SHO until July 2021. Since July 4, Mr. Baburajan has been heading the station.

Elements such as the action taken in cases of excesses against women and children, progress of cases, complaint redressal, behavior of police personnel towards complainants, law and order maintenance, and measures taken to prevent crimes were considered for the award.