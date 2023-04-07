HamberMenu
Ottan Thullal artiste Kalamandalam Devaki dies 

April 07, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent Ottan Thullal artiste Kalamandalam Devaki died in a private hospital here on Friday following a heart attack. She was 75.

Hailing from Nelluvai near Wadakkanchery, she was the first woman Thullal student of Kerala Kalamandalam as well as the first woman to perform Thullal outside the country.

Devaki proved her mettle in the male Bastian of Thullal even as a young woman. She started her training in Thullal at the age of 12 and performed for the first time in 1961.

She also used to perform classical dance and Kathakali. Devaki was the winner of many awards including Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award (1997); Kunjan Smaraka Puraskaram (1999); and Kalamandalam award. Kalamandalam Narayanan Nair, Maddalam maestro and former Maddalam teacher at Kalamandalam, is her husband.

