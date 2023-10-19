Other trains being detained for Vande Bharat, alleges rail users’ forum

October 19, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the two Vande Bharat trains introduced on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route have come as a major relief for passengers keen on fast trains, close to two dozen trains are daily detained by Railways to ensure that the four Vande Bharat trains keep their schedule. This caused inconvenience to passengers who rely on normal trains, alleged Friends on Rail (FOR), a WhatsApp network of over 5,000 train commuters between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The most notorious stretch where trains are detained is Ernakulam-Shoranur-Kayamkulam, where there is only a single line between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam.

‘Trains detained’

For instance, trains such as Nagercoil-Kottayam unreserved express, Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Express, Kochuveli-Shri Ganganagar Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai superfast express, Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti Superfast Express will have to be detained at various points to give way for the 20632 Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat. Similarly, half a dozen trains would be detained at various points for three other VB services, alleged FOR.

In addition, the trains coming from the north such as Kerala Express, Vivek Express, Silchar Express etc. that often run late are also detained. The passengers on the trains operating during office hours such as Palaruvi Express and Venad Express are the most aggrieved lot.

Railways’ version

However, railway authorities have denied that trains are detained to make way for Vande Bharat services. To ensure that superfast trains stick to their timetable, some trains will have to be held up for a brief period at some stations. It’s a normal practice. Other than this, no other trains are held up, said railway sources.

