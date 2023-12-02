Oscar entries from 26 countries to be screened at IFFK

December 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Oscar entries of 26 countries for the Best Foreign Language Film Award will be screened under the World Cinema category at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The movies from countries including Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Malaysia, Poland, Tunisia and Turkey are bound to become a treat for the festival audience.

Five of these films are helmed by women, viz., Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania (Four Daughters), Senegalese director Ramata Toulaye Sy (Banel and Adama), Mexican director Lila Avilés (Tótem), Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu (Tiger Stripes), and Lithuanian director Marija Kavtaradze (Slow).

The other Oscar nominated films that are set to be screened include Uruguayan movie Family Album, Bhutanese film The Monk and the Gun by director Pawo Choyning Dorji, Perfect Days by German director Wim Wenders, Argentinian film The Delinquents, Finland movie Fallen Leaves, The Teacher’s Lounge by German director Ilker Çatak, Turkish flick About Dry Grasses, The Promised Land from Denmark, Romanian film Thunders, Opponent by the Swedish filmmaker Milad Alami, and the Italian movie Lo Capitano.

The Yemeni film The Burdened, which narrates the real life story of a young Yemeni couple who are left without a job following the civil war of 2015, and the Polish film The Peasants, which is about a young women left to find her own path in the late 19th century village, are also in the list.

