Orthopaedic meet begins

The 39th annual conference of Kerala Orthopaedic Association, KOACON 2020, began at Perinthalmanna on Friday, discussing at length strategies in traumatic injuries, life-threatening complications, and management of fractures.

Inaugurating the conference, former High Court judge Babu Mathew P. Joseph said youth-oriented initiatives were needed to check the growing number of road accidents and trauma incidents in the country.

Organising secretary and senior orthopaedist Faizal Kareem said nearly 80% of multiple traumatic injuries in the country were the result of road accidents.

According to Dr. Faizal, India accounts for 12.5% of global road accidents, and 10% of worldwide road accident deaths. “Its impact on our GDP is about 3% a year,” he said.

Kochu S. Mani, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Perinthalmanna chapter, was the guest of honour. Jacob P.J., president in charge of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association, presided.

About 800 delegates attended the conference held in association with the Malappuram Orthopaedic Club.

Jan 25, 2020

