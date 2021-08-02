Orthodox synod in session in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

02 August 2021 23:09 IST

A six-day meeting of the episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church began at the Church headquarters in Kottayam on Monday. Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis is presiding over the meeting, being attended by all Metropolitans of the Church. Church sources said the synod would deliberate on regular administrative affairs of the Church.

In the absence of the Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, who passed away recently, a meeting of the managing committee in the morning authorised a senior bishop as the signatory for the decisions taken by the synod.

Based on a suggestion by the then Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thomas Poulose II, the episcopal synod in April had recommended to kick-start the proceedings for selecting the successor to him.

The Malankara Syrian Christian Association, the apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the Orthodox Church, is slated to meet at Parumala on October 14 to elect the next head of the Church.