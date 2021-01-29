Orthodox metropolitans visit Panakkad

29 January 2021 21:00 IST

MALAPPURAM Metropolitans of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church visited Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders at Panakkad near here on Friday with an objective of trying to strengthen the bonds between the Muslim and Christian communities in the State.

Metropolitans Geevarghese Mar Yulios and Yakob Mar Irenios reached IUML chairman Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s house at Panakkad in the morning and held discussions with the Muslim League leaders. IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed and district president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal joined the meeting. Syed Hyderali Thangal said it was a friendly visit by the metropolitans.

The Church leaders said that their visit was part of strengthening the cordial relations between the communities. They said deliberate attempts were being made from some political corners to create an impression of rift between the Christian and Muslim communities.They said none should be allowed to create communal divisions, especially during the election time. They said that they wanted to convey the message that there was no rift between the two communities.

Quoting IUML leaders, the metropolitans said that there would be judicious interventions from the authorities in Church disputes. They said they were trying to overcome the Supreme Court’s rulings in the Church dispute by bringing new legislation.

The metropolitans showed their respect to Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal by draping him with a shawl.