Orthodox faction fumes as attempt by govt. to transfer control of two churches fails again

With the authorities yet again aborting midway the move to take over and transfer control of two parishes in Ernakulam on Monday, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has intensified its attack on the government for its failure in implementing the Supreme Court order on the Malankara Church dispute.

Addressing the media, Youhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan accused the government of staging a drama in favour of the Jacobite faction to undermine the apex court’s order in the church dispute.

‘Notified in advance’

“What we witnessed at Pulinthanam St. John’s Church and Mazhuvannoor St. Thomas Church was a re-enactment of a drama where authorities, by notifying the other party in advance, allowed them to position themselves inside the parish to create a law and order issue,” he said.

“It is absolutely condemnable that the authorities, responsible for enforcing the court’s order regardless of majority or minority status of a parish, are acting in such a biased manner. This move challenges the judicial system of our country,” he added.

Holding that the authorities are conspiring to subvert the rule of law by refusing to comply with the court’s repeated and strict directions, he also called on the government to reconsider its position and implement the court judgment as soon as possible.

For the eighth time

The authorities on Monday aborted the attempt to take over St. John’s Church in Pulinthanam for the eighth time. Although the police tried to break open its gate, they withdrew in view of a stiff protest by the Jacobite faction, who were camped on the church premises.

A similar scene played out at St. Thomas Church in Mazhuvannoor too, where a team led by ASP Perumbavoor and Kunnathunad tahsildar abandoned the move to take over the church. The authorities are now slated to submit a report regarding these developments to the court.