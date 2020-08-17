Orthodox faction blames Jacobites’ ‘adamant stance’

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church here on Monday accused the Jacobite faction of taking the law into its own hands with the active support of those in power.
Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan and Biju Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Association, said the refusal of the Jacobite faction to adhere to the court order culminated in the forcible takeover of the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church on Monday. The takeover of the Onakkur church too was based on a ruling of the High Court in March this year.
“The intransigence of the Patriarch faction on the issue and their belief that any court order can be overthrown through mob violence are the prime reasons for these violent clashes amidst the deepening COVID-19 situation,” the Metropolitan said.
Root cause
According to him, the root cause of the problem was the unwillingness of the Patriarch faction to respect the court order on the Kolancherry church (2017 KS Varghese case). There was no point in the Patriarch faction calling for a consensus after these incidents.
“Several discussions have been held outside the court under the leadership of Chief Ministers, a Cabinet subcommittee, Collectors, and police chiefs. The matter, however, ended in the court of law as none of these discussions could resolve the core issue,” added the Metropolitan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath