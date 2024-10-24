GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orthodox Church trying to train public ire at govt. in view of bypolls, say Jacobites

Published - October 24, 2024 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Jacobite Syrian Church has condemned its rival Orthodox faction for allegedly attempting to challenge what it termed were ‘just and fair’ measures taken by the Kerala government to find a permanent solution to the age-old standoff between the two factions of the Malankara Syrian Christian Church.  

Kerala moves apex court against HC order on takeover of churches

The stance of the Orthodox Church, it appeared, was intended to deepen the turmoil and create a law-and-order situation, the Jacobite church alleged. It accused the Orthodox faction of trying to create tension in churches and train the public anger thus generated towards the government at a time bypolls were happening in two Assembly segments and a parliament constituency. The Jacobite church vowed to resist any such move.

It pointed to the circumstance in which the government enacted the Kerala Right to Burial of Corpse in Christian (Malankara-Orthodox-. Jacobite) Cemeteries Bill in 2020 to restore burial rights of the faithful in cemeteries of churches taken over by the Orthodox group from the Jacobite faction.  

Orthodox Church sharpens its attack on Kerala government

“It is shameful that a section of clergy endorses use of water cannons and guns against the faithful who are trying to protect the churches that they built up painstakingly,” the Jacobite church said, criticising the Orthodox faction for ‘torpedoing’ the conciliatory meetings called by the State government to find a peaceful solution.  

Published - October 24, 2024 10:10 pm IST

