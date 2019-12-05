Orthodox Church to take out protest rally

Close on the heels of turning down an offer of mediation by various Church denominations, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church is all set to up the ante by staging a massive show of protest against the State government.

On December 8, around 40,000 members from the six dioceses of the Church from Chengannur to Thiruvananthapuram will take part in a protest rally and meeting to be held at Kottarakara. Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose-II Head of the Malankara Orthodox Church and Catholicos of the East will inaugurate the event.

2.5-km rally

N.K. Premachandran, MP, will deliver the keynote address while all metropolitans under the church will take part in the event, which will begin with a protest rally covering 2.5 km from the Kottapuram seminary to MGM School at Mylam.

“Courts at different levels, including the Supreme Court, have issued clear directions with regard to the ownership of 21 churches. Despite this, the Orthodox church members are being subjected to violence,” said Biju Oommen, secretary, Malankara association.

Holding that the government’s stance in cases such as the Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli or the Vettithara St. Mary’s Church etc. amounted to contempt of court, he said the Orthodox Church was forced to stand up against the injustice. The Orthodox Church had the other day turned down the offer of mediation made by various church denominations to defuse its tension with the Jacobite faction. “Attempts at reconciliation without implementing the SC order will not yield results. The stance of the Catholicos on this issue is clear,” Mr. Oommen added.

Commemoration

Meanwhile, the Catholicos on Thursday inaugurated a meeting to commemorate Malankara Varghese, former managing committee member of the Malankara association. A 10-minute documentary on Varghese was screened.