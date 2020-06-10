Kerala

Orthodox Church to continue with curbs

The faithful urged to defer baptism functions

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has decided to continue with the existing restrictions on entry of the faithful to churches under it.

Elaborating on the decisions of a meeting of the Church synod, it secretary Youhanon Mar Diascoros said here on Wednesday that only five persons would be allowed for the holy Eucharist. Administrators of parishes, however, could permit more persons on special occasions.

The synod requested the members of the Church to defer baptism functions for the time being as the latest government directions stipulated avoidance of physical contact. In case of emergencies, priests could conduct the function under the directions of Metropolitans.

The synod urged the parish administrators to strictly adhere to the directions of both the Central and State governments on all forms of public gatherings.

