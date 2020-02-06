Orthodox Church suspends 3 priests

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has suspended three priests in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct and financial irregularities.

According to sources, episcopal synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros has issued an order directing Fr. Varghese Markose, Fr. Varghese M. Varghese and Fr. Rony Varghese, all attached to the Kottayam diocese, not to conduct pastoral services for the time being. The suspension will be followed by an inquiry into the respective complaints.

A message regarding the suspension of the priests will be read out in churches during the next Sunday mass, church sources said. The issue would be discussed during the next meeting of the diocesan council

Among the priests facing action, one is arraigned as accused in a police case in connection with the suicide of a housewife in Kuzhimattom, near Kottayam. The other two are facing charges of sexually harassing women. The official spokesperson of the Church was not available for comment.