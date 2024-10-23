Orthodox Church sharpens its attack on government

Accusing the State government of taking sides in the ongoing dispute between two factions of the Malankara Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has taken exception to the administration’s decision to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court.

Addressing mediapersons at the Church headquarters here on Wednesday, the Church leadership expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to file an appeal in the Supreme Court after a High Court Division Bench rejected its appeal against the ruling that the police should assist in executing the Supreme Court judgment in the Church case.

‘‘This attitude of disregarding or undermining court judgments to favour a particular section is condemnable and goes against the principles of justice,’‘ said Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros president of the Orthodox Church media wing.

Noting the government’s refusal to follow several orders of lower courts to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision, the Church warned of severe repercussions to the government’s decision to appeal against the High Court order.

Review decision, govt. told

‘‘The government should review its decision to appeal against the High Court judgment in the Supreme Court. If the government continues to act unilaterally, the Malankara Church will be forced to take a strong stance against the government,’‘ Mar Diascoros said.

According to them, it was perplexing why the government is not taking a constructive approach to comply with the Supreme Court order and instead seems focussed on appeasing a particular section. ‘‘If the government is perceived as actively seeking ways to circumvent these judgments, it could potentially result in widespread societal chaos and anarchy,” he added.

Holding that the Orthodox Church has chosen a path of patience and compromise in its dealings with the government, it described unacceptable the government’s opposition to the ruling that all parishes of the Malankara Church, even those unlawfully occupied by the Jacobite faction, should be governed under the 1934 Church constitution.

Priest trustee Fr. Thomas Varghese Amayil, laity trustee Rony Abraham Varghese, Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen and spokesperson Johns Abraham Konat, Rees Corepiscopa, were present.