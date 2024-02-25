Orthodox church seeks Governor’s intervention in Church Bill

February 25, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Warning against any attempt to overturn the Supreme Court ruling of 2017, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church requested the intervention of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Sunday, in case the State government proceeds with the Church Bill.

“Honourable Governor, it is a well-accepted fact that the Supreme Court judgment is the law of the land. If any legislation or ordinance against this law is presented to you for approval, disregarding the 2017 judgment favouring the Malankara Orthodox Church by the ruling government of Kerala, we strongly believe that Your Excellency will use your discretion to uphold justice for the church,” said Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), during his presidential speech at the Marthoman Heritage Assembly in Kottayam.

Stating that the Supreme Court verdict has settled the dispute on the ruling of parishes under the Malankara church by upholding the validity of the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church, the Catholicos emphasised that those attempting to deprive the Orthodox church of its freedom and identity through the Church Bill are living in a fool’s paradise.

‘Peaceful solution’

He also reiterated the church’s commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and the 1934 Constitution.

“It has been 145 years since the Orthodox church has been engaged in legal battles to uphold its identity. Those holding the mantle of power should understand that our position has not changed a wee bit from that of our predecessors,” declared the Catholicos.

Assuage concerns

In his inaugural speech, the Kerala Governor sought to assuage the concerns raised by the church and reassured them that the law of the land would be upheld.

“Bava Thirumeni, in his speech, mentioned the Supreme Court judgment and the sanctity of the law. You have a Constitution and you abide by that Constitution. Therefore, your concern is justified,” said the Governor.

“As the Governor of the State, the oath which I take is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of India and the laws. The only thing I can say is that all of us are bound by the oath we take,” he added, to a huge round of cheering by the crowd.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai delivered the keynote address. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, Health Minister Veena George, Metropolitan Anthony of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Abba Melkisedek Nurbegen Geda from the Ethiopian Orthodox Church were among those who spoke.

The assembly began with a procession led by Metropolitans and members of the Malankara Orthodox Church managing committee. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, flagged off the procession, which also featured musical ensembles and traditional art forms.