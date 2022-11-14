Orthodox Church registers protest over ‘blocking’ of its supreme head

November 14, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

According to secretary of MOSC, the Jacobite faction incited violence to block the Catholicos near the Pengamuck church

The Hindu Bureau

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on November 14, 2022, registered strong protest over an incident in which Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Orthodox Church, was blocked near the Pengamuck church in Kunnamkulam on Sunday.

According to Yohanon Mar Chrysostamos Metropolitan, secretary of MOSC, the Jacobite faction incited violence to block the Catholicos. The Metropolitan also demanded the government to initiate action against the culprits.

“This is a covert attempt to sabotage the peace talks conducted by the government. The Orthodox Church views the violence against the supreme head of the Church as an extremely serious incident. To think that the Church dispute can be settled in their favour by threatening the head of the Church and blocking his vehicle is just a delusion,” he said.

