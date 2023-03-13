Orthodox Church protests against proposed Bill

March 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has accused the State government of attempting to scuttle the “peaceful atmosphere” brought about by the Supreme Court rule of 2017 in its dispute with the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. The move to introduce a Bill aimed at settling the Malankara Church dispute is also bound to undermine its Constitution of 1934, it alleged.

Inaugurating a fast and prayer protest at the St. George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral at Palayam on Monday, Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis of the Thumpamon diocese said such efforts being made for political gains would never bear fruit.

Thiruvananthapuram Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios, who delivered the introductory address, said it would be unjust to provide the freedom of worship to those who opposed the verdict of the apex court.

Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen moved a resolution that urged the government to refrain from measures that could pave the way for more litigation in the long-standing dispute.

Episcopal Synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos presided over the protest meet.