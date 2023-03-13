ADVERTISEMENT

Orthodox Church protests against proposed Bill

March 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State govt. accused of attempting to scuttle “peaceful atmosphere” brought about by Supreme Court rule of 2017 in dispute with Jacobite Church

The Hindu Bureau

Metropolitans of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church presenting a resolution against the proposed Bill by the government, during a fast and prayer protest held at St. George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has accused the State government of attempting to scuttle the “peaceful atmosphere” brought about by the Supreme Court rule of 2017 in its dispute with the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. The move to introduce a Bill aimed at settling the Malankara Church dispute is also bound to undermine its Constitution of 1934, it alleged.

Inaugurating a fast and prayer protest at the St. George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral at Palayam on Monday, Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Clemis of the Thumpamon diocese said such efforts being made for political gains would never bear fruit.

Thiruvananthapuram Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios, who delivered the introductory address, said it would be unjust to provide the freedom of worship to those who opposed the verdict of the apex court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen moved a resolution that urged the government to refrain from measures that could pave the way for more litigation in the long-standing dispute.

Episcopal Synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos presided over the protest meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US