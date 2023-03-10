Orthodox Church opposes govt. move for law to end feud with Jacobite Church

March 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst reports that the Left Democratic Front government is weighing up a new law to mitigate the conflict between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has sought to put up a stiff resistance to the move.

A joint meeting of the episcopal synod and working committee of the Church at Devalokam here on Friday decided to observe the coming Sunday as ‘protest day’. This will be followed up with a day-long protest by the Church’s episcopal leadership, including all its metropolitans, in Thiruvananthapuram the next day.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Biju Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Syrian Christian Association, condemned the government move and warned of a stern protest against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government cannot permit right to worship without violating the Supreme Court order that prevented parallel administration in parishes and upheld the 1934 constitutional provision that only the priests appointed by the [respective diocesan] Metropolitan could administer the parishes. The freedom of worship can be permitted only if one possesses the right over a place of worship. It cannot be exercised by making unauthorised entry into a place under another person’s ownership,’’ he said.

He hoped the State government would not attempt to confront the judicial mechanism and overturn the order passed by the Supreme Court, which put an end to the decades-long litigation.

Amidst attempts by the government to mediate a way out of the current impasse between the two factions, the Orthodox faction has stood firm on settling the issue within the framework of the Supreme Court order, which stipulated the administration of the Malankara churches under its 1934 constitution.