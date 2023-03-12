Orthodox Church observes protest day, moves resolution against govt. bid to bring out Bill

March 12, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst attempts by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to assuage its concerns, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Sunday observed a protest day in all parishes under it and moved a resolution against the proposed move by the State government to introduce a Bill to settle the Malankara Church dispute.

The resolution, read out in parishes after the morning prayers, noted that the State government’s move had some inscrutable objectives behind it. “This new law will only help break down the peaceful situation that currently prevails. This Bill seeks to sabotage the administrative structure of the Malankara Church, which is being governed in a transparent manner and in accordance with the law of the land. It also marks an attempt to undermine the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church as well as the various Supreme Court verdicts that upholds this constitution,’’ read the document.

Terming the proposed Bill an infringement of the autonomy of the Church, it also condemned the move to permit people to offer worship in parishes without the consent of the priest concerned in a “clear violation of the 2017 SC order.”

Fast and prayer today

The observance of a protest day on Sunday is slated to be followed up with a fast and prayer service at St. George Orthodox Cathedral Church at Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. The event, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by noon, will witness participation of metropolitans and priests of the Church.

Church officials said the protests were being organised in view of an LDF meeting granting its approval to the draft resolution for legislation. “The move has already triggered a tense situation in several parishes that are being administered peacefully,” they claimed.

The Church has urged the State government to withdraw from the move so that the tension does not spread to other parishes and to avoid a situation of lodging new cases, they added.