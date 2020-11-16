Orthodox Church moves HC

KOCHI

16 November 2020 23:33 IST

Contempt case sought against T.K. Jose

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against T.K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, for allegedly filing a false affidavit before the court in the Kothamangalam church case.

The petition was filed by Fr. Thomas Paul Ramban of the Church. He pointed out that the Additional Chief Secretary had filed an affidavit stating that at the three meetings of religious heads of Orthodox and Jacobite factions called by the Chief Minister, there was an understanding that until a final decision was taken in future meetings, both parties would not insist on the implementation of the court order on the takeover of the Kothamangalam church.

Advertising

Advertising