Orthodox Church lashes out at CM, alleges attempt to foment trouble

February 05, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of taking sides in the ongoing dispute between two factions of the Malankara Church.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Church leadership said it was so unbecoming of a Chief Minister to make out-of-the-way offers to one faction just for the sake of receiving applause. The issue pertained to a speech by Mr. Vijayan while attending a meeting at Puthencruz the other day.

Contending that Mr. Vijayan’s remarks were part of a deliberate attempt to create trouble despite a resolution of the matter by the Supreme Court, they warned that it further threatened to plunge the Church back into prolonged legal battles.

‘Risk of new disputes’

“Instead of fostering peace by implementing the Supreme Court’s decision, the Chief Minister’s statements risk triggering new disputes, intensifying inter-factional conflicts, and creating law and order problems,” they said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of offering diversionary assistance to individuals who are deemed ‘legally non-existent’, it also questioned the leader’s commitment to upholding the principles of the Constitution. “In the meeting held on Sunday, the Chief Minister adopted a negative approach and showed complete disregard for the Orthodox Church, which has till now expressed willingness to establish peace in all the meetings convened by him. Mr. Vijayan should also clarify who the phrase ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ is about,” it added.

Patriarch of Antioch

Meanwhile, the Orthodox Church also challenged the authority of the Patriarch of Antioch in declaring the position of Malankara Metropolitan. “The Supreme Court has clearly defined the current holder of this position, as chosen by the Malankara members and approved by the Royal Proclamation,” they pointed out.

According to the Orthodox Church, it is illegal for an individual on a visit visa to make such provocative statements. Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church media wing and the Malankara Association Secretary Biju Oommen were present.