Orthodox church in favour of quota

After Nair Service Society and Syro-Malabar church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has become the latest community organisation to jump on the bandwagon of reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In a statement, MOSC Secretary Biju Oommen welcomed the State government’s move to implement 10 percent reservation for the EWS candidates in government jobs and observed that the move would help ensure social equality.

“The norms of reservation will become meaningful only when special consideration is given to the economically backward people among the forward communities. A notification amending the rules to this effect should be issued with retrospective effect,” Mr.Oommen said.

