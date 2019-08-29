Orthodox Church files contempt plea

The stand-off between the State government and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) over the delay in implementing the Supreme Court order in the Malankara Church cases reached a flashpoint on Thursday with the Church and a few parishes under it approaching the apex court with a contempt of court petition against the Government of Kerala.

According to the MOSC, a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings has been filed against the Chief Secretary, State Police Chief, and 18 other officials of the government for ‘wilfully disobeying and violating’ the apex court orders on July 3, 2017 and on February 26 and July 2 this year.

Other respondents

Besides the officials, Catholicos Thomas I and a few other bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church have been arraigned as respondents in the petition.

The key points highlighted in the petition include ‘‘the illegal possession of the parish churches by the Patriarch faction with police support, religious services in some churches and cemeteries of the Orthodox Church with police participation, and parallel administration by the Patriarch faction with the connivance of the respondent officials’’, among others.

As with the government, it pointed out that the visits of the Patriarch of Antioch as a State guest to promote parallel administration, the constitution and proceedings of a Cabinet subcommittee to solve the disputes that had already been settled by the apex court, and locking up of the parish churches by the State government amounted to wilful disobedience of the court order.

The petition also sought to highlight a statement attributed to Catholicos Thomas I that the Patriarch faction was not going to surrender any churches despite the court orders. It further elaborated on the spurt of crimes in the State, attempts by the police to destroy evidence in crimes, custodial deaths, and the failure to enforce law, as evident from the Church cases.

Taking into account the failure of the State government in implementing the court orders, the petitioners also requested the apex court to implement its orders and directives by deploying Central forces and filed an application in this regard with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The other day, the MOSC had taken exception to a letter sent by the State government to Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Poulose 11 to attend a discussion on August 29 with the original 1934 constitution.

‘No’ to govt. meet

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Malankara association secretary Biju Oommen said the Malankara Metropolitan would not be able to attend the discussion as required by the government and termed the request mischievous and apparently made without proper understanding of the facts.

Earlier this month, it also served an an ultimatum on the government asking it to implement the judgments within seven days.